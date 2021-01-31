Tesla Roadster Production To Be Commenced In 2022, Confirms Elon Musk

The upcoming Tesla Roadster electric supercar was previously described as a “hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars” by Tesla, Inc.’s co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk

The Tesla Roadster is an electric sports car that was originally based on the Lotus Elise chassis, and was produced by the electric car firm from 2008 to 2012. The Roadster was also the first highway legal serial production all-electric car to use lithium-ion battery cells. While the car was discontinued in 2012, a new-gen model is finally set to arrive, a decade later.

Tesla had first announced the second-generation version of the Roadster for $200,000 in late 2017, and Elon Musk claimed that the car would go into production in 2020. However, the commencement of the production continues to be delayed, and now Musk has said on his Twitter that the Roadster production isn’t set to start until next year, which is a two-year delay over the original date.

Replying to a Twitter user who inquired about the Roadster, the CEO of Tesla, Inc. replied, “Finishing engineering this year, production starts next year. Aiming to have release candidate design drivable late summer. Tri-motor drive system & advanced battery work were important precursors.”

According to Musk, the Tesla Roadster will feature a triple-motor drive system with one electric motor in the front and two at the rear. This will allow the car to accelerate from 0 to 60 in just 1.9 seconds, before topping out 250 miles per hour. This will help the Roadster become the fastest-accelerating production car in the entire world.

Tesla recently updated the Model S, its flagship car, for the year 2021. The car is now being offered with a new variant called Plaid that does 0 – 60 mph in just 1.99 seconds, making it the current fastest-accelerating production car available on sale. The Model S actually Tesla’s first volume production electric vehicle and has not seen a major design change since its debut back in 2012.

Tesla had previously claimed that the upcoming Roadster will be priced from $200,000 onwards, but the first 1,000 units to be produced, known as the Founder’s Series, will be priced at $250,000. The carmaker is yet to confirm an official launch date for the EV.