Tesla India Launch In 2020, Elon Musk Tells IIT Students – Report

Tesla cars have already been successful in making a name for themselves for futuristic designs, great electric powertrains, and, most importantly, several unheard of autonomous driving features. These cars are highly awaited in India, especially by the elite few, who have the cash to splurge on an all-electric fancy car that can help them make a strong social statement.

However, in spite of what can be seen as a decent demand, the Tesla models have remained absent from our car market all this while. Well, not for long, it seems. Speaking to the students of IIT Madras, Elon Musk, CEO at Tesla, has hinted that his company just might start selling its cars in India as soon as next year.

This revelation has been made by Musk to students of the prestigious college at the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition 2019 un the USA. Tesla is likely to commence its Indian operations with the Model 3 electric car, which has been already delivered to many customers across the world.

The Model 3 is the most affordable model in the carmaker’s lineup and plays a pivotal role in helping the carmaker expand its customer base. As per the company, it is in process of setting up a ‘Giga Factory’ in China, which should be operational by the end of this year and would take care of the supply to markets like that of India.

Also, Elon Musk tweeted earlier this year that the company has been in touch with the Indian government to ease up the procedure to enter the Indian market. The carmaker has already revealed that it would like to make its foray into India by the end of 2019 or at least by early 2020.

As per the interaction between Elon Musk and students from IIT Madras, it looks like the carmaker would set its foot in India by 2020. Also, it’s still some time before the much famed carmaker can set up a facility in India.

The first car from Tesla for the Indian market is likely to be the Model 3, which would have a range of 386 kilometres for the standard model and of 500 kilometres for the long range version. This car has already proved its mettle in aspects like that of occupant safety and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmpl in 5 seconds, before maxing out at a top speed of above 200 kmph. In India, the Model 3 would initially come via CBU route and cost up to Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom).