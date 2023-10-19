Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Soon – 10 Lakh+ Pre-Orders, 5 Years Waiting Time

Tesla Cybertruck will reportedly use the same triple motor setup as the Model S Plaid and over 10 lakh pre-orders have been reached

Tesla has officially announced that it will commence customer deliveries of the much-awaited Cybertruck on November 30, 2023. The American EV maker’s Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, told investors and media that the Cybertruck has already received pre-orders of more than ten lakh units and each paid an initial refundable token of around 100 USD.

Judging by the current pre-orders and Tesla’s production plans, it could take more than four to five years to clear the bookings. Tesla is expected to produce over 1.25 lakh units of the electric pickup truck initially per year and it will be ramped up to over 2.50 lakh units by the middle of this decade according to Musk.

Initially though, the production could be slow considering the advanced technologies equipped in the Cybertruck including the heavy-duty stainless steel body structure. While the waiting period is only projected, it depends on multiple factors including the availability in particular countries, logistics, and the fact that not every pre-booked customer will actually take delivery home.

The Tesla Cybertruck made its global debut back in late 2019 and it was vowed to be supplied to customers two years later but the brand met with several hurdles including the health crisis that shook the automotive business across the globe. The deliveries were said to begin in the third quarter of this year but apparently, it did not happen.

Musk confirmed the latest timeframe ahead of a financial presentation at its Texas plant and he ensured that the keys to the first set of vehicles would be handed over on November 30. Tesla is yet to announce the final specifications and price range of the Cybertruck and the entry-level prices will be higher than what was announced four years ago (close to USD 40,000).

Reports indicate that it will use the same triple motor setup as the Model S Plaid and the production operations have been underway since the middle of July. Tesla has delivered 13 lakh units of the Model 3 and Model Y, and 44,000 units of the Model S and Model Y so far this year.