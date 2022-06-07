Tata’s Market Share at 41%, Maruti’s at 4.5% In May 2022 CV Segment

FADA has published the registration figures of automobiles in India in May 2022, and in the commercial vehicle market, Tata Motors took the lead

Tata Motors has been enjoying a lot of sales success in the Indian passenger car market these days. Interestingly, the homegrown carmaker is extremely popular in the commercial vehicle (CV) market as well, holding the largest market share in May 2022 – 41.35 per cent – with 27,553 units registered across India.

In comparison, Maruti Suzuki held a 4.54 per cent share in the CV market, with 3,027 units registered. This puts the Indo-Japanese manufacturer in the fifth spot on the commercial vehicles sales chart. Maruti’s CV lineup consists of the following models – Super Carry, Eeco Carry, Tour H1, Tour H3, Tour M, Tour S, and Tour V.

Tata Motors has a much bigger commercial vehicle lineup, consisting of minitrucks, pickup trucks, LCVs, MCVs, HCVs, buses, vans, and commercial fleet cars. The multiple options on offer across different segments are a major reason for the manufacturer’s impressive CV sales.

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, Maruti CV sales have seen a massive 241.26 per cent growth, with 887 units sold in May 2021. Tata Motors has registered an even stronger sales growth – 273.70 per cent on a YoY basis – with 7,373 CVs sold in May 2021. However, it should be noted that automobile sales figures during May last year were affected by the nationwide lockdown.

The second spot on the May 2022 CV sales chart is held by Mahindra & Mahindra, with a 22.12 per cent CV market share. At the third and fourth spots, we have Ashok Leyland and VE commercial vehicles (a JV between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors), respectively, with a share of 15.59 per cent and 6.80 per cent.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles took the sixth spot on the May 2022 commercial vehicles sales chart, holding a market share of 1.74 per cent, followed by Force Motors, which had a market share of 1.71 per cent. As for SML Isuzu, it managed to grab a 1.29 per cent share.

All other CV manufacturers held a combined market share of 4.85 per cent in May 2022. It should be noted that these are registration numbers, not the manufacturers’ wholesale numbers.

Source: Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA)