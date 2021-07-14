Tata Xpres-T Electric Sedan To Go On Sale Soon With 213 Km Range

Tata Xpres-T EV sedan will be the first model to be offered and it will be available soon in two battery options

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the ‘XPRES’ brand exclusively for fleet customers and under which the homegrown manufacturer will introduce specific products, sticking by the needs of the cab aggregators alongside focussing on safety parameters pertaining to the segment and comfort with the goal of providing low cost of ownership.

To differentiate the fleet range from the regular passenger vehicle range, the models will be fitted with a new Xpres badge. The brand has confirmed that the first vehicle coming out of the Xpres range will be launched soon and it will be an electrified sedan christened the Xpres-T EV. It is nothing but the fleet-specific version of the Tigor zero-emission sedan.

Speaking on the occasion of the Tata Xpres brand’s launch, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to launch the Xpres brand which will introduce smarter, future-ready mobility solutions to cater the special needs of all fleet customers – government, corporates, and mobility services.”

Tata said the Xpres-T EV will target mobility services, corporate and government based fleet customers. The eco-friendly sedan will boast of ‘an optimal battery size’ and it will have fast charging capability. The Pune-based company has more than 1,700 electric sedans operating in the fleet segment as part of showing support to the government’s green mobility notion.

The Tata Xpres-T EV sedan is claimed to create a new benchmark for urban shared mobility and will feature captive charging solution provided by Tata Power. This will help in ” higher utilisation and increased income for our fleet customers.” The electric sedan will be made available at select dealerships and reservations will commence soon.

It will be sold in two range options as the Tata Xpres-T EV comes with a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh capacities each enabling 213 km and 165 km driving range respectively. They can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in 90 minutes and 110 minutes using a fast charger and for better convenience, via 15 A plug point.

Some of the highlighting features are dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes with EBD, single-speed automatic transmission, black interior theme, automatic climate control as standard, blue interior accents on the inside and out, and so on.