Tata Xenon Digitally Reimagined As A Futuristic Pickup Truck

Check out this digitally rendered image of Tata Xenon, modified to have an extremely sharp and futuristic design

Tata Xenon was first introduced in India back in 2007. The vehicle was essentially a redesigned Tata Telcoline, and was underpinned by the same X2 platform (albeit slightly reworked). The lifestyle variant of the Xenon was discontinued in 2017, but its commercial variant (Xenon Yodha) still retails in our market. The Xenon was a little ahead of its time; customers weren’t interested in lifestyle SUV/pickups back then.

Now though, times are quite different, as proven by the second-generation Mahindra Thar. The lifestyle SUV managed to bag over 9,000 in just four days of its launch. We’d love to see the Xenon return as well, in an updated avatar. Here, we have a digitally created image of Tata Xenon, imagined as a futuristic-looking pickup truck.

This image has been created by Binny Zacharia, a digital artist based in Kerala. The picture only shows the front profile of the vehicle, but there are plenty of changes to note here. The front grille is new, and is flanked on both sides by LED headlights (with LED DRLS and LED turn indicators). The front bumper has been redesigned, and gets a wide air dam with tiny air vents on the sides.

The car also gets LED foglamps, along with chrome embellishments on the front bumper. A bash plate has also been added under the bumper. We also see a regular antenna on the roof, along with a pair of roof rails. Interestingly, the body-coloured ORVMs do not get integrated turn signals. Overall, this digital makeover looks extremely nice, and we’d love to see something similar running on Indian roads.

The current Tata Xenon Yodha is powered by a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, which can generate a maximum power of 101 PS and a peak torque of 250 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, which sends power to the rear wheels.

Although the Tata Xenon (lifestyle variant) probably won’t return to the Indian market, Tata has plenty of other new products lined-up for launch. The Gravitas and the Altroz Turbo will be the first ones to arrive, followed by the HBX and Hexa Safari Edition. Tata will also launch new electric cars soon, including the Altroz EV, Tigor EV facelift, and HBX EV.