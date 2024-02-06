Tata To Rev Up 2024 With New Launches: SUVs, EVs & More

Discover the new lineup of Tata cars launching this year, featuring the Curvv, Harrier.ev, Altroz Racer, Nexon iCNG, and automatic Tiago & Tigor iCNG

Tata Motors is set to captivate the Indian automotive market with a lineup of new launches in 2024. From the stylish and innovative Curvv SUV to the electric prowess of the Harrier EV, the performance oriented Altroz Racer, the revolutionary Nexon iCNG, and the convenience of automatic Tiago & Tigor iCNG models, Tata is ready to redefine driving experiences across segments.

Let’s delve into the details of all the forthcoming Tata cars that are set to launch in 2024 in India:

1. Tata Curvv

Tata’s first launch of the year, the Curvv coupe SUV, boasts a distinctive design with a sharp fascia and a unique coupe-style sloping roofline. The LED light bar, redesigned grille, and larger air intake contribute to its standout appearance. The Curvv will offer multiple powertrains – electric, petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine – making it a formidable contender in the competitive midsize SUV market.

2. Tata Harrier.ev

Retaining its bold design elements, the Harrier EV is quite a handsome electric SUVs. With a full-width LED light bar, aero-designed alloy wheels, and an impressive range of over 500 km on a single charge, the Harrier.ev stands as a symbol of Tata’s commitment to electric innovation and sustainability.

3. Tata Altroz Racer

Designed for performance enthusiasts, the Altroz Racer will get a more powerful version of the iTurbo engine, likely generating 118 bhp and 170 Nm. Featuring dual-tone paint, ‘Racer’ badging, and a host of interior enhancements like a larger infotainment touchscreen, this premium hatchback promises a thrilling driving experience combined with aesthetic appeal.

4. Tata Nexon iCNG

Breaking new ground, Tata presented the Nexon iCNG concept at Bharat Mobility Expo, India’s first turbocharged CNG car. Equipped with twin-cylinder technology and an array of features, including a faster refueling system, the Nexon iCNG adds versatility to the Nexon lineup, providing a sustainable and efficient choice for eco-conscious consumers.

5. Tata Tiago & Tigor iCNG AMT

Tata is set to innovate its lineup by introducing automatic models of the CNG-version of its Tiago hatchback and Tigor compact sedan. Featuring a 1.2-litre flex–fuel engine and 5-speed AMT gearbox, these models provide a convenient and eco-friendly driving solution with factory-fitted CNG and automatic transmission – a first in India.