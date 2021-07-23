Tata To Launch A New Vehicle On August 4; What Could It Be?

Tata has confirmed launching a new product on August 4 and here we have deciphered some of the real possibilities

Earlier this year, Tata Motors launched the seven-seater Safari based on the Harrier and it has been well received in the Indian market. This calendar year has been plagued by the health crisis and thus manufacturers in majority restrained from introducing new models. However, the scenario has changed in recent weeks as the social and economic conditions have improved.

Tata Motors has sent out a media invite confirming the launch of a new vehicle on August 4. However, we strongly believe it will not be the HBX concept based micro SUV as it may only arrive later this year. With reports stating that the production of the small SUV has begun we may get an early preview, and Tata might have other ideas too!

Not too long ago, Tata debuted the Dark Edition versions of the Harrier, Nexon and Altroz and the brand trademarked Dark and Camo Edition of other models too, and there lies an opportunity. Or else, the press statement gives away some details as Tata said,

“Block your date on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 to witness the launch of the #Tough and #Sporty avatar of something which is seriously fun”. The “serious fun” tagline does remind us of the Tiago and the probabilities of the new product being the BSVI compliant Tiago NRG are high or it could be the sportier Tiago using the i-Turbo 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The powertrain is currently used in the Altroz producing around 110 PS and 140 Nm and it could act as a spiritual successor to the performance-based Tiago JTP. But, how about the “#Tough” word Tata claims? This makes us wonder if it would be the base-spec Harrier diesel or the long-awaited petrol-powered version of the mid-size SUV.

Since the Persona variant is available only in the Safari, it could be added to the Harrier’s lineup as well. Otherwise, the Tigor’s range could be spruced up with the i-Turbo version of the compact sedan. With so many possibilities, it will be interesting to see what really pans out and we will have you covered all things on August 4.