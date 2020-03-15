Tata To Launch 7-Seater MPV To Rival Maruti Ertiga In India

Tata is working on developing a 7-seat MPV based on the ALFA ARC platform, which also underpins the Altroz and the upcoming HBX micro SUV

Tata Motors had previously announced its plans to have a product in about 90 per cent of all mass-market segments in the Indian market, and the plan includes launching a Maruti Suzuki rivaling 7-seater MPV. As of now, Tata only has one 7-seater in its Indian lineup, the Hexa SUV.

However, the 7-seat MPV segment is slowly picking up pace and the Ertiga continues to dominate the space in the country. Now, Tata is working on entering the segment with all new car that will be based on its ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform, that underpins the recently launched premium hatchback Altroz.

Tata also confirmed that cars built on the ALFA platform can be stretched between 3700 mm to 4300 mm in length, but the wheelbase can be stretched to 2450 mm at max. Tata could make use of the same 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel motor that are offered on the Nexon, for the MPV.

The petrol drivetrain on the Nexon produces 120 PS of maximum power, along with 170 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner is rated at 110 PS/260 Nm. Transmission duties on both the engines are taken care of with a 6-speed manual transmission, along with an optional 6-speed AMT.

On the other hand, the car that the upcoming Tata MPV would be pitted against, the Ertiga, gets a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder K15B Smart Hybrid petrol motor makes 103 PS of max power and 138 Nm torque. The engine can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Its other rival, the Mahindra Marazzo comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 122 PS of power and 300 Nm torque. The Marazzo has been priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.76 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas Maruti Suzuki retails the Ertiga at a starting price of Rs 7.59 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.2 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.