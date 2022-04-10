Tata To Launch 2 ICE Based EVs Before Curvv; Altroz EV & Punch EV?

Tata Motors will launch two new electric vehicles before the arrival of the Curvv concept based midsize electric SUV coupe in 2024

Tata Motors hosted the global premiere of the Curvv concept a few days ago following a well put together teaser campaign and it will spawn an electric midsize SUV coupe within the next two years. In addition, the homegrown manufacturer has confirmed that the petrol and diesel engines will be launched following the electrified SUV coupe.

There’s no stopping Tata before that though as two more EVs are coming. They will be based on the same Gen 2 platform underpinning the Curvv concept. It will have to be waited and seen whether the production midsize electric SUV coupe will carry the same Curvv name or not but it will be preceded by two new IC-engined platform based zero-emission vehicles.

In an interview, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said: “Before the Curvv there will be more products in the Generation 2 platform that are already existing as an ICE model. Being Gen 2, they will undergo an architecture modification to adapt it for electrification and with more differentiated elements for the EV.”

Currently, Tata sells the Nexon EV, the country’s best-selling passenger electric car, and the Tigor EV based on the slightly modified versions of their respective platforms to accommodate the battery pack and other internals. However, the Gen 2 will have better packaging comparatively and thus more interior space and more radical-looking cars can be expected.

We do expect the two upcoming electric vehicles before the Curvv to be Altroz EV and Punch EV. Both are based on the modular ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture and is optimised for electrification unlike the Nexon and Tigor’s revised X1 platform from Indica. The Altroz EV was showcased in its near-production form at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The Punch has been available in the domestic market since late last year and is well received amongst buyers. The electric versions of the premium hatch and the micro SUV could sit below the Nexon EV and thus giving more EV options for customers and more crucially they could help in bolstering Tata’s electric portfolio further under TPEML.