Tata Tigor Electric Range Extended, Launched For Private Car Buyers

Tata Tigor EV, the homegrown carmaker’s first-ever EV, has got an extended range of 213 km, which makes it more practical than ever, prices start at Rs 9.44 lakh

With the Government’s push for earlier adoption of electric vehicles, almost every mainstream carmaker in India has been busy developing EVs for the mass market. In line with this, homegrown carmaker Tata Motors launched the Tata Tigor EV, its first-ever electric car, earlier this year.

While the Tata Tigor EV was earlier available only for usage by Government offices and fleet operations, the company has finally announced the launch of its first-ever electric for private car buyers in the form of a new extended-range version. The updated version comes with a 213 km range (as per ARAI certification).

The extended range version of the Tata Tigor EV is available in three variants – XE+, XM+ and XT+, with the prices starting from Rs 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new vehicle is available for both fleet and private car buyers. For now, the Tata Tigor EV is available in 30 cities. The above price is after the deduction of Government subsidies (for commercial use only) that are being offered under FAME II incentive. The new model comes with 3 years or 1.25 lakh kms, whichever is earlier.

Speaking on the launch of this new variant, Mr. Ashesh Dhar, Head – Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Electric Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tigor EV Extended Range model aptly addresses the requirements of longer range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers. This new version builds on the success of the award winning Tigor EV, which is already deployed with several fleets and Government customers. This launch reinforces our commitment towards sustainable mobility solutions in India.”

The Tata Tigor EV gets its juice from a 21.5 kWH battery pack. It benefits from an advanced cooling system that ensures consistent performance even in extreme ambient temperature conditions. There are two charging modes – fast charging using a DC charger and slower charging through an AC socket. The Tigor EV comes with two driving modes – Drive and Sport.

On the outside, the Tata Tigor EV comes with features like blue-coloured EV decals, a revised front grille, stylish-looking wheels, shark fin antennae and LED high-mounted stop lamp. The EV is available in three colours – Pearlescent white, Egyptian blue and Roman silver. The interior comes with a black-grey colour theme and is kitted out with a Harman-sourced sound system, height-adjustable seat, premium seat upholstery, dual airbags

(XE+ variant with Driver Airbag only.