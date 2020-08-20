Tata Tiago Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing; Launch Likely Soon

The turbocharged version of the Tata Tiago could be launched in India in the coming months with more power and torque compared to the existing NA motor

Speculations surrounding the Nexon receiving DCT have been there for long and only a few days ago, the turbocharged petrol version of the Altroz was caught on camera undisguised wearing a turbo badge and a new paint scheme. The premium hatchback is currently powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine developing 86 PS and 113 Nm.

The 1.5-litre diesel unit kicks out 90 PS and 200 Nm. The gasoline motor is shared with the Tiago and it appears that the most affordable offering from the homegrown manufacturer will gain a similar turbo engine as the Altroz. First evidence has come up on the internet as a camouflaged prototype has been spotted at Kropex Dairy Circle in Bangalore.

It allegedly uses a turbo petrol engine and a manual transmission and is being tested by Bosch engineers. The performance version of the Tiago dubbed the JTP was equipped with the turbo version of the 1.2-litre Revotron engine and it developed 112 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque delivered at 2,000 to 4,000 rpm.

The discontinued engine helped in the Tiago JTP achieving a top speed of 160 kmph while the zero to 100 kmph dash was noted in around 10 seconds. The test mule showed its grille, headlamps and bumper as it looks to be of the facelifted Tiago launched earlier this year. The engine could help in expanding the Tiago’s range and it could sit as the range-topping model.

The Tiago is priced between Rs. 4.69 lakh and Rs. 6.73 lakh (ex-showroom) and the 1.05-litre diesel engine was waved a goodbye when the BSVI emission standards came into effect. The turbocharged petrol versions of both the Tiago and Altroz are expected to generate a maximum power output of 102 PS and 140 Nm, or at least in the Tiago. Both manual and DCT could be made available in the Altroz.

At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Altroz was showcased with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit producing 102 PS and 140 Nm. In the Nexon compact SUV, the motor kicks out 120 PS and 170 Nm, and the same performance numbers could be used on the Altroz, as it could be positioned to compete against VW Polo and the upcoming Hyundai Elite i20 with a possible 1.0-litre turbo engine.