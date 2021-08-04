Tata Tiago NRG Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 6.57 Lakh

Tata Tiago NRG continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine producing 86 PS as the Tiago; paired with a five-speed MT or AMT

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the BSVI compliant Tiago NRG version in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 6.57 lakh for the 1.2-litre petrol MT and Rs. 7.09 lakh for the 1.2-litre petrol equipped with AMT transmission (both prices introductory, ex-showroom New Delhi). The homegrown manufacturer has presented the Tiago NRG in four colour scheme options.

They are Foresta Green, Snow White, Fire Red and Cloudy Grey. The Tiago NRG is essentially a slightly more rugged version of the highly popular Tiago hatchback and is sold with the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine. It generates a maximum power output of 86 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed manual as standard or a five-speed AMT.

With a four-star Global NCAP safety rating, it is one of the safest cars around in the affordable space and it will be available in showrooms from today. Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors, said,

“We are excited to bring to you this awesome version of our much-loved hatchback, the Tata Tiago. Truly energetic just like its name, the NRG fits well with the growing trend of bringing to market more SUV like vehicles. It is not only strong on the exterior but is feature-loaded & stylish in the interior, and is an absolute pleasure to drive with enhanced abilities to take over rough terrains.”

Some of the major highlights of the Tata Tiago NRG are a black finished roof, muscular body cladding, integrated roof rails, stylish 15-inch alloy wheels, re-tuned suspension, ground clearance of 181 mm, anti-lock brakes with EBD, cornering stability control, defogger and smart wiper, front and rear skid plates, a thick black strip connecting the tail lamps, horizontal chrome trim below the black front grille, aggressive black fog lamp housings, prominent black wheel arches and so on.

On the inside, the Tata Tiago NRG comes with a push start button, reverse parking camera, contrast red side air vents, black interior theme, fabric seats with deco stitch and so on. The interior boasts a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an all-digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, etc.