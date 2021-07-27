Tata Tiago NRG Facelift To Launch In India On August 4

Tata Motors will launch the facelifted Tiago NRG in India next month, which will be based on the current Tiago hatchback

Back in January 2020, Tata launched the Tiago facelift in the Indian market. Apart from the updated exterior design, the vehicle featured an updated equipment list and a BS6-compliant petrol engine (the diesel engine was discontinued). However, the Tiago NRG (Tiago’s crossover-style variant) was not updated alongside it, being discontinued instead.

Now, Tata Motors is preparing to bring back the Tiago NRG in a new avatar soon. The vehicle will sport the same exterior design as the standard Tiago, including the sharp-looking headlamps and wide front grille, but with a few differences. To give it a rugged look, the NRG version will get black plastic cladding all around, faux bash plates on the front and rear bumpers, and roof rails.

The interior design will also be the same as the regular Tiago, but likely with the addition of premium highlights/inserts throughout the cabin. The upholstery might be different as well, but we’re just speculating here. The NRG will likely be available in a single trim, just like the pre-facelift model, with all the same features as the top-spec trim of the Tiago.

This would include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with integrated Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a multifunction steering wheel, LCD digital instrument cluster, all power windows, power-folding ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, cooled glove box, etc. Safety equipment like dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, corner stability control, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, etc, will also be available.

There will be a single powertrain option on offer here – a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine. This motor can deliver a peak power of 86 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT, which will send power to the front wheels.

The 2021 Tata Tiago NRG is slated to launch in India on August 4, and it will be priced at a small premium over the top-trim level of the standard Tiago. Upon launch, the Tiago NRG will rival the likes of Figo Freestyle and Maruti Suzuki Ignis in our market.