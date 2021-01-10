Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Launch Expected This Year

The 2021 Tata Tiago NRG will sport the same styling as the Tiago facelift, but with a lot of crossover-inspired elements

The Tiago hatchback is the most popular vehicle in Tata Motors’ current lineup. The vehicle was first introduced in India back in 2016, and in 2018, Tata launched a crossover version of it, called the ‘Tiago NRG’. When the Tiago facelift was launched earlier this year, the ‘NRG’ was officially discontinued. Now, however, seems like Tata Motors is readying the BS6-compliant Tiago NRG facelift for launch soon.

Recently, a prototype of the updated Tiago NRG was spied during a road test. The exterior design has been updated to match the Tiago facelift, based on the ‘Impact 2.0’ design. However, the NRG will have a higher ground clearance than the regular Tiago, along with black plastic cladding all around, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a pair of roof rails. The test model was wearing a full-body camouflage, so the finer details weren’t visible here.

The interior of the 2021 Tata Tiago NRG will be the same as regular Tiago hatchback, with the same level of equipment as well. There’ll be a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system on offer, with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity. It will also get electrically-adjustable ORVMs, 4-speaker Harman Audio system, reverse parking camera, and a fully-digital instrument console.

Under the hood of the Tiago NRG, we expect the same 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 engine as the Tiago and Tigor. This motor develops 84 HP and 113 Nm of peak power and torque, and can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. Previously, a 1.05-litre, 3-cylinder, diesel engine on offer as well, with 70 PS and 140 Nm on tap. This powerplant was discontinued ahead of the BS6 emission norms.

Some reports also claim that the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the upcoming Altroz Turbo might also be available here, but we doubt that this would be the case. Tata had previously plonked this turbo-petrol motor in the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP, but due to poor sales, it was discontinued.

We expect the 2021 Tiago NRG to launch sometime during the second half of This year. We expect it to be priced between Rs. 4.8 to Rs. 7 lakh, and it will sit below the upcoming HBX micro-SUV in Tata’s lineup.