Tata Tiago Facelift Spied With Fully Digital Instrument Cluster Ahead Of Launch

The facelifted Tata Tiago will come with cosmetic and interior updates while the petrol engine will be updated to meet BSVI compliance

The Tiago has been a difference-maker for Tata Motors over the last three years and it changed the customers’ perception over the brand. Based on Impact Design philosophy, the best-selling model within the domestic portfolio harbingered a range of new-generation models that helped Tata to boast a new demeanour resulting in constant improvement in sales volume.

However, as with every other model out there, the quest for more from the buyers and the ageing factor do take the toll on the sales figures. With the entire auto industry bitting their tongue on declining sales, it’s paramount to either refresh the existing models or bring in new ones as part of the resurgence and Tata is doing both.

While the Altroz rivalling Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 will go on sale in the coming months, the facelifted versions of the Tiago and Tigor are also being readied. The exterior will get subtle cosmetic makeovers with sharper attitude but it appears that the major changes can be witnessed inside the cabin going by a new spy picture surfaced on the internet.

The updated Tiago features an all-digital instrument cluster and it will be important to set the standards against Renault Kwid and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. The display panel shows the presence of Eco and City modes while basic information like the speed reading and odometer can also be seen. The revolution counter and fuel level indicator are on the sides in a rather funky way.

Besides the fully digital instrument console, the facelifted Tata Tigor is expected to gain new seat upholstery and more upmarket trims to bring forth a refreshed vibe. The standard safety features list will comprise of driver-side airbags, front seatbelt reminder, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), high-speed alert, reversing sensors, etc.

As for the performance, the 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine will be updated to meet BSVI compliant while the smaller 1.05-litre Revotorq will be taken out of the equation. Both five-speed manual and AMT transmissions will be on offer.