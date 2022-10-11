Tata Tiago EV Bookings Cross 10,000 Units In A Single Day, New Record

Tata Tiago EV has an aggressive starting price of Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it has a claimed range of up to 315 km on a single charge

Tata Motors has today announced that the Tiago EV has crossed 10,000 bookings since the reservations officially opened yesterday at 12 noon. This has been the first time a pure electric vehicle has received such a tremendous response from customers. The Tata Tiago EV is priced at Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India introductory).

It must be noted that the first 10,000 customers were applicable for the special prices, of which 2000 were reserved for the existing owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Considering the good reception, Tata has extended the introductory prices to 10,000 more customers. The reservations can be done with an initial amount of Rs. 21,000 at any authorised Tata dealership or online.

The electrified hatchback will be on display in leading malls across major cities this month. The customer test drives will begin in late December 2022 before the deliveries in the first month of 2023. The homegrown auto major has further noted that the time, date, variant and colour chosen shall determine the delivery date for the buyers.

The production of the variants of the bigger 24 kWh Li-ion battery pack equipped version will be prioritized based on customer insights to match expectations at the time of delivery according to the brand. Based on the Ziptron technology, the Tiago EV features multi-mode regen and two drive modes namely City & Sport.

The battery pack of the Tiago EV is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. The 24 kWh battery pack delivers a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 315 km while the smaller 19.2 kWh battery is claimed to have an estimated MIDC range of 250 km on a single charge.

Tata offers four different charging options with the electric hatch and the equipment list composes segment-first telematics feature, up to 45 connected car features, leatherette seats, contrast roof, fully automatic climate control, projector auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and cruise control and a lot more. It has been made available in five paint schemes – Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum and Tropical Mist.