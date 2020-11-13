Tata Taureo, Epiq And Spyk Names Trademarked; Likely For Future EVs

Tata Taureo, Epiq and Spyk names have been filed for trademark suggesting that they could be used for future models the brands has been working on

Tata Motors finished as the third largest carmaker in the country in the month of October 2020 and in the previous two months, the brand posted three digit YoY sales growth. At the beginning of this year, the homegrown auto major launched a host of new products including the mid-life facelifts for the Nexon, Tigor and Tiago along with the Altroz, and the zero-emission Nexon.

Up next, the brand is working on introducing the seven-seater Gravitas in the final quarter of this financial year and it will be followed by the production version of the HBX concept as a micro SUV codenamed Hornbill will slot below the Nexon compact SUV in the lineup. Tata debuted the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture in the Harrier for the first time.

Along with the Land Rover D8 platform derived architecture, it was also the first Tata model based on the Impact Design 2.0. The Altroz premium hatchback became the first model to be underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform earlier this year. Both the platforms will give rise to a range of future models (HBX based on ALFA) and a definitive product roadmap is yet unknown.

Tata has filed trademark for Taureo, Epiq and Spyk names and they could be used in the future models. The company is expected to launch the Altroz EV in the second half of next year while a couple of mass market based affordable electric vehicles cannot be snubbed out of the equation either. These three funky names may fit in well to the future EVs but it is too early to judge at this point in time.

Reportedly, Tata is said to be working on a C-segment sedan and a premium MPV that could rival Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo. Moreover, a mid-size SUV based on Chery Tiggo 5X’s has long been speculated to be in the works as well.

It will be interesting to see where these names are used as none of them has any resemblance with the existing crop of Tata’s passenger cars.