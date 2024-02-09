Tata Strengthens CNG Portfolio, A New CNG SUV Coming Soon – Details

Tata is banking big on the CNG space and has now introduced the Tiago CNG AMT, and Tigor CNG AMT; to be followed by Nexon CNG soon

Tata Motors has introduced the AMT versions of the Tiago and Tigor CNG in India while the Nexon CNG is waiting in the pipeline to take the fight to the S-CNG lineup of Maruti Suzuki. Rumours indicate that the upcoming Curvv could also get a CNG iteration. Here we have explained about them:

1. Tata Tiago CNG AMT & Tigor CNG AMT:

Tata Motors’ CNG versions of the Tiago hatchback and Tigor compact sedan have gained an industry-first feature: a CNG-powered automatic variant. Both vehicles feature a 5-speed AMT paired with the same 1.2L three-cylinder petrol engine and they have a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.06 Km per kg.

The Tiago iCNG AMT is offered in XTA, XZA+, and XZA NRG variants, while the Tigor iCNG AMT is available in the top-end XZA and XZA+ trims with advantages like direct start in CNG and several safety technologies. They come as part of Tata witnessing nearly 68 per cent YoY growth in CNG sales this fiscal.

Both the 2024 Tata Tiago CNG AMT and Tigor CNG AMT do not get any major cosmetic updates and they continue to adopt the twin-cylinder technology with two CNG tanks, each of 30 litres capacity arranged parallel to each other below the boot, in a clever move to not intervene with the bootspace. The technology was first introduced in the Punch and Altroz.

2. Tata Nexon CNG:

Tata’s best-selling car in India, the Nexon, is all set to receive a CNG option and it was previewed via the Nexon iCNG concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi. Expected to have its prices announced soon in India, the CNG variant is based on the Nexon facelift and the concept wore a blue and white dual-tone exterior paint scheme.

It will become the first CNG-equipped turbocharged petrol car in India upon launch and will be priced around Rs. 1 lakh more than the respective ICE variant. It will help appeal to a wider range of consumers as well. The brand is currently the second best-selling CNG carmaker in India and adding a CNG version to the Nexon could aid in garnering more volume sales. Speculations suggest that the forthcoming Curvv model might also offer a CNG variant down the line.