Tata Sold 1,730 Units Of Safari In India Last Month (June 2021)

Tata Motors recorded 1,730 units of the three-row Safari in June this year, registering a growth of 13 per cent on an MoM basis

Tata Motors’ newest product on the block is the new Safari. The brand has revived the Safari name again in the form of a 7-seat iteration of the Harrier. Last month, the Safari managed to find 1,730 buyers in the country. In comparison, the indigenous brand sold 1,536 units in the month of May. As a result, Safari has clocked a month-on-month growth of 13 per cent in June this year.

Rivalling the likes of MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar, prices for the Safari start at Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 21.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It is underpinned by the Land Rover’s D8 architecture derived Omega Arc platform. In terms of dimension, the Safari measures over 4.6 meters in length, 1.8 meters in width, and 1.7 meters in height. The Safari’s wheelbase is taped at 2,741 mm.

For the powertrain duties, it uses a 2.0L Kryotec diesel engine that churns out 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of max torque. It can be had mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The suspension duties are performed by independent dual wishbones on the front with coil springs & an anti-roll bar, while the rear end gets a Panhard rod with coil springs.

The feature list on Safari is long too. It includes a panoramic sunroof, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, lumbar adjustment for front seats, captain chairs for second-row, Boss mode, ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, reverse parking camera, steering-mounted audio controls, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system.

For the safety of the occupants, the 6/7-seater comes standard with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, all-four disc brakes, brake disc wiping, corner stability control, electronic stability program, hill hold control, rear parking sensors, rollover mitigation, and traction control.

Recently, a set of new images of Safari’s test mule have surfaced over the internet. If reports are to go by, it is claimed that Tata Motors is developing a new AWD trim of its 3-row SUV, which will compete against the upcoming Mahindra XUV700. Once launched, it will bring back the original 4×4 pedigree of the last-gen Safari that was launched in the year 1998.