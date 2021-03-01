Tata Sales Up By 119% In Feb 2021 – Highest In Nearly 9 Years

Tata recorded 27,225 units in February 2021 as against 12,430 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY sales growth of 119 per cent

Tata Motors has been riding on a wave of momentum created by its latest crop of passenger vehicles as it continues to record consistent volume growth in recent months – most of them with a three-digit YoY surge. The sales numbers in the domestic and international markets stood at 61,365 units as against 40,619 units during the same period last year.

The homegrown manufacturer garnered 27,225 units in February 2021 as against 12,430 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a huge 119 per cent growth. In January 2021, 26,978 units were recorded leading to a Month-on-Month sales increase of 1 per cent. The overall domestic sales stood at 58,473 units as against 38,002 units in February 2020 with 54 per cent growth.

On MoM basis, the volume increase was at 1 per cent as 57,742 units were dispatched. On the commercial side, 33,966 units were sold against 28,071 units in February 2020 with 21 per cent growth. In 2020, Tata introduced the Altroz premium hatchback and started the year with the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon launches alongside the MY2020 Harrier and the all-new Nexon EV.

The Nexon EV finished as the most sold electric vehicle in the country last CY while the facelifts did help in sustaining momentum in their respective segments. The Safari nameplate was resurrected only a few weeks back as it entered the domestic scenes as the seven-seater iteration of the Harrier. Offered in six- and seven-seater options, the new Safari is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine.

The powertrain kicks out a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque and is linked with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Next up, Tata is expected to launch the CNG-spec Tiago and Tigor before the arrival of the HBX concept based Hornbill micro SUV.

It could be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine found in the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz with five-speed manual and AMT transmission options. In February 2021, Tata recorded its highest monthly sales tally in the passenger vehicle industry in nearly nine years and its momentum will more likely continue into the near future.