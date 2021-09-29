Tata Safari XT, XZ Variants Updated With New Features

The Tata Safari is retailed at a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 23.17 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom)

Tata Motors has silently added a few new features to the equipment list of two variants of the Safari SUV. Both the manual and automatic variants of XT and XZ trims have been updated. The XT and XTA variants now get an air purifier, while the XZ and XZA variants get an air purifier, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a wireless charger.

Other features on offer with these variants remain unchanged. That said, the update comes just after the introduction of the Gold Edition variant of the Safari, which also gets these features, along with diamond-quilted genuine leather seats as well as seat ventilation for the first- and side second-row seats.

The Safari is also offered with features like an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, connected car-tech, a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a premium 9-speaker audio system from JBL, cruise control, a 7-inch display for the instrument cluster, an auto-dimming IRVM, drive modes, a panoramic sunroof, Xenon HID projector headlamps and so on.

On the safety front, the Safari gets 6 airbags, hill hold control and hill hold descent, ABS with EBD, traction control, corner stability control, electronic stability program, rollover mitigation, ESP-based Terrain Response mods, rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and rear disc brakes.

Powering the mid-size SUV is an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder oil burner that churns out 170 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options on offer include a 6-speed manual transmission as well as a 6-speed torque converter automatic, both of which send power to the front wheels as standard.

As of now, Tata retails the Safari at a base price of Rs 14.99 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 23.17 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end Gold AT trim. The Safari rivals the likes of MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and also the Toyota Innova Crysta in the Indian market.