Tata Safari Variant Wise Pricing – Regular, Adventure, Gold Edition

The Tata Safari puts up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar, while it will also face competition from the upcoming Mahindra XUV700
Tata Motors introduced the new-gen Safari in India earlier this year, and the mid-size SUV has certainly garnered a lot of interest so far. Moreover, the manufacturer has also introduced a few special edition versions of the SUV, including the recently introduced Gold edition that sits atop the range.
In order to avoid confusion due to the availability of so many variants, we bring to you the complete price list of the Tata Safari including all special edition variants. Take a look at the full price list as of September 2021 –
|Tata Safari
|Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
|XE MT
|Rs 14.99 lakh
|XM MT
|Rs 16.53 lakh
|XMA AT
|Rs 17.80 lakh
|XT MT
|Rs 17.98 lakh
|XT+ MT
|Rs 18.78 lakh
|XZ MT
|Rs 19.68 lakh
|XTA+ AT
|Rs 20.08 lakh
|XZ+ 6 seater MT
|Rs 20.37 lakh
|XZ+ MT
|Rs 20.52 lakh
|XZA AT
|Rs 20.95 lakh
|XZA+ 6 seater AT
|Rs 21.65 lakh
|XZA+ AT
|Rs 21.80 lakh
The standard edition of the Tata Safari has been priced between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 21.80 lakh, while the Adventure Edition is currently priced from Rs 20.58 lakh to Rs 22.01 lakh. On the other hand, the newly launched Safari Gold Edition is retailed at a base price of Rs 21.89 lakh, going up to Rs 23.17 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).
|Tata Safari Adventure Edition
|Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
|XZ+ Adventure Edition 6 seater MT
|Rs 20.58 lakh
|XZ+ Adventure Edition MT
|Rs 20.73 lakh
|XZA+ Adventure Edition 6 seater AT
|Rs 21.86 lakh
|XZA+ Adventure Edition AT
|Rs 22.01 lakh
The Tata Safari comes equipped with a sole Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel motor that puts out 170 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options on offer include a 6-speed manual transmission as well as a 6-speed torque converter automatic, with a standard FWD setup.
|Tata Safari Gold Edition
|Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
|XZ+ Gold Edition MT
|Rs 21.89 lakh
|XZ+ Gold Edition 6 seater MT
|Rs 21.89 lakh
|XZA+ Gold Edition 6 seater AT
|Rs 23.17 lakh
|XZA+ Gold Edition AT
|Rs 23.17 lakh
The features on offer with the car include an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car-tech, a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a premium 9-speaker audio system from JBL, cruise control, a 7-inch display for the instrument cluster, an auto-dimming IRVM, drive modes, a panoramic sunroof, Xenon HID projector headlamps and so on.