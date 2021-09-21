Tata Safari Variant Wise Pricing – Regular, Adventure, Gold Edition

The Tata Safari puts up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar, while it will also face competition from the upcoming Mahindra XUV700

Tata Motors introduced the new-gen Safari in India earlier this year, and the mid-size SUV has certainly garnered a lot of interest so far. Moreover, the manufacturer has also introduced a few special edition versions of the SUV, including the recently introduced Gold edition that sits atop the range.

In order to avoid confusion due to the availability of so many variants, we bring to you the complete price list of the Tata Safari including all special edition variants. Take a look at the full price list as of September 2021 –

Tata Safari Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) XE MT Rs 14.99 lakh XM MT Rs 16.53 lakh XMA AT Rs 17.80 lakh XT MT Rs 17.98 lakh XT+ MT Rs 18.78 lakh XZ MT Rs 19.68 lakh XTA+ AT Rs 20.08 lakh XZ+ 6 seater MT Rs 20.37 lakh XZ+ MT Rs 20.52 lakh XZA AT Rs 20.95 lakh XZA+ 6 seater AT Rs 21.65 lakh XZA+ AT Rs 21.80 lakh

The standard edition of the Tata Safari has been priced between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 21.80 lakh, while the Adventure Edition is currently priced from Rs 20.58 lakh to Rs 22.01 lakh. On the other hand, the newly launched Safari Gold Edition is retailed at a base price of Rs 21.89 lakh, going up to Rs 23.17 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

Tata Safari Adventure Edition Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) XZ+ Adventure Edition 6 seater MT Rs 20.58 lakh XZ+ Adventure Edition MT Rs 20.73 lakh XZA+ Adventure Edition 6 seater AT Rs 21.86 lakh XZA+ Adventure Edition AT Rs 22.01 lakh

The Tata Safari comes equipped with a sole Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel motor that puts out 170 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options on offer include a 6-speed manual transmission as well as a 6-speed torque converter automatic, with a standard FWD setup.

Tata Safari Gold Edition Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) XZ+ Gold Edition MT Rs 21.89 lakh XZ+ Gold Edition 6 seater MT Rs 21.89 lakh XZA+ Gold Edition 6 seater AT Rs 23.17 lakh XZA+ Gold Edition AT Rs 23.17 lakh

The features on offer with the car include an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car-tech, a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a premium 9-speaker audio system from JBL, cruise control, a 7-inch display for the instrument cluster, an auto-dimming IRVM, drive modes, a panoramic sunroof, Xenon HID projector headlamps and so on.