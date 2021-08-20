Tata Safari Updated – Tropical Mist Colour Launched For All Variants

The new-generation Tata Safari is now available with four paint options on the standard version, and one on the Adventure Persona Version

Tata Motors launched the new-generation Safari earlier this year, and the manufacturer recently rolled out a minor update for it; the SUV now gets the ’Tropical Mist’ paint option on all trim levels. Previously, this exterior colour choice was limited to just the top-spec Adventure Persona variants, which is available exclusively in that colour.

However, the standard model doesn’t get a few of the design elements seen on the Adventure Persona version. These include the hood badge, the charcoal black alloy wheels, and the blacked-out faux bash plate. It gets the same chrome-plated badges and front grille as the other standard variants. Also, where the Adventure Persona model gets an Earthy Brown Benecke Kaliko interior theme, the standard Safari gets an Oyster White interior.

The other exterior colour choices on the Tata Safari are Royal Blue, Daytona Grey, and Orcus White. The options are quite limited, so the addition of the Tropical Mist paint to the standard range is a welcome change. Apart from that, no other changes have been made to the SUV, mechanical or otherwise. The engine, equipment list, etc., are all the same as before.

Tata Safari draws power from a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine. This powerplant is capable of generating a peak power of 170 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque-convertor automatic transmission, both of which send power exclusively to the front wheels.

The top trims of the Safari come loaded with features like a semi-digital instrument cluster (with a 7-inch MID), an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), iRA connected car tech, automatic climate control, cruise control, smart keyless entry, AC vents for all three rows, power-operated ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, power-adjustable driver seat, ambient cabin lighting, panoramic sunroof, etc.

Tata Safari is currently priced from Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs. 22.01 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, it competes with the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.