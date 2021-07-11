Tata Safari GTS Concept Is A Performance-Spec SUV We Wish Was Real

Check out this digitally rendered Tata Safari, which has been imagined as a high-performance SUV with adjustable suspension

The new-generation Tata Safari was launched in India earlier this year, as a three-row version of the Harrier. Unlike the previous-gen model, which was a ladder-frame SUV, the new one is a monocoque-based crossover SUV, which misses out on a 4×4 option as well. Still, the anticipation for the new Safari was quite high in the Indian market, and after launch, the market response for it was rather positive.

Tata Motors also offers a special edition version of the Safari, named ‘Adventure Persona’. However, the Adventure Persona variants only feature aesthetic changes over the standard models, without any changes in the mechanical department. It would’ve been great if the manufacturer had offered a hardcore off-road version or a high-performance version as well, wouldn’t it?

Well, digital artist Shashank Das (@sdesyn) let his imagination loose and created a new digitally rendered model, named Tata Safari GTS concept. Just like the name, the exterior colour has been inspired by Porsche – Carmin Red with Black roof. For a sporty look, all the chrome bits on the SUV, including the front grille, headlamp surrounds, window sills, tailgate inserts, etc., have been completely blacked out.

Other blacked-out bits include ORVMs, roof rails, and door handles. This concept SUV also sports an adjustable suspension system, which can be raised or lowered as per the need. With a low ride height, the Safari would offer much better handling, and whenever it hits a bad patch of road, the ground clearance could simply be raised to tackle that.

Apart from that, the SUV also gets a set of Rotiform LAS-R alloy wheels, with a multispoke design and all-black colour. We also see ‘Safari GTS’ badging on both sides, on the front doors, towards the bottom. Also, this digital model doesn’t get black plastic cladding all around, opting for body-coloured cladding instead. Also, the bumpers get blacked-out faux bash plates, at the front as well as rear.

We also get a few brief glimpses of the cabin, in which the red and black bucket seats are visible in the front row. To match with the looks, a more powerful engine would be great, although the 170 PS diesel powerplant of the Safari is good enough too! Overall, this digitally rendered model is nothing short of impressive, and we wish Tata Motors would offer such a thing in real life as well.