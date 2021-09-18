Tata Safari Gold Edition Launched In India – 5 Things To Know

Here, we have listed the top five things that you should know about the newly-launched Tata Safari Gold Edition SUV

Tata Motors has added a new special edition version to the Safari range, named ‘Gold Edition’. This new version will be showcased to the public for the first time at the VIVO IPL 2021, which will be held in Dubai. Bookings for Tata Safari Gold Edition are already underway in India on the brand’s website, and deliveries will likely commence soon.

If you’re curious about the new Tata Safari Gold Edition, then read ahead! Here, we have listed five things that you should know about the new special edition SUV.

1. Exterior changes

The Gold Edition of Tata Safari is available in two exclusive colour options – Black Gold and White Gold. The former has a coffee-inspired exterior paint theme while the latter gets a Frost White body and a contrasting Black roof. Both get gold accents on the grille, headlamp surrounds, roof rails, and door handles. The brand’s logo and Safari badge on the tailgate are finished in gold as well, while the alloy wheels are charcoal grey.

2. Interior changes

The cabin of the Gold Edition gets the same Signature Oyster colour theme as the standard Safari. However, the Black Gold version gets a black and golden marble finish on the dashboard, while the White Gold version gets a white and golden marble finish on the dash with thick golden underlining. On both, there are gold accents on the AC vents, instrument cluster housing, door handles, and steering wheel.

3. Additional features

Tata Motors has added ventilated first- and second-row seats on the Gold Edition, along with diamond-quilted genuine leather upholstery. Other new features include a wireless charger, air purifier, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, which will now be available on the Adventure Persona version as well.

4. Powertrains

The engine remains unchanged though; the Safari Gold Edition is powered by the same 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine. This motor churns out 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

5. Price

The Gold Edition models sit at the top of the Safari range, priced at Rs. 21.89 lakh for the manual (XZ+ Gold) variant and Rs. 23.18 lakh for the automatic (XZA+ Gold) variant. Tata Safari’s chief rivals in the Indian market include MG Hector Plus and the new Mahindra XUV700.