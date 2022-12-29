Tata Safari Facelift Coming In 2023 – What We Know So Far

2023 Tata Safari is expected to go on sale later next year with visual updates and feature additions including ADAS

Tata Motors will reportedly showcase the near-production version of the electrified Punch micro SUV at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The event will be held at the India Expo Mart between January 13 and 18. It is yet unknown what Tata has in store for the motoring exhibition other than the Punch EV but we can expect a surprising EV concept.

The homegrown auto major has been testing the facelifted versions of the Harrier and Safari over the last few months and they could be unveiled at the motoring show. The Harrier facelift is expected to be the first one to reach showrooms as it could be launched by the middle of next year while the facelifted Safari could arrive in late 2023.

Both will gain a number of new features and technologies while the exterior and interior will be subjected to revisions as well. As for the 2023 Tata Harrier, an updated front fascia comprising a tweaked grille, headlamps, bumper and fog lamps can be expected and in a similar fashion, the updated Safari will also get visual changes to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation.

The Harrier and Safari are based on the OMEGA platform derived from Discovery Sport. The midsize SUVs could be equipped with mildly revised LED tail lamps and newly designed alloy wheels as well. The interior will come with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree camera system and so on.

Tata could bring in ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) based technologies as autonomous emergency braking, automatic high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, etc are of high possibilities. The new technologies will certainly help the Safari compete firmly against the likes of Mahindra XUV700.

The 2023 Tata Safari could be priced between Rs. 18.5 lakh and Rs. 26 lakh (ex-showroom) and we do not expect a new turbo petrol engine to accompany the facelift. Thus, the existing 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine producing 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque will continue.