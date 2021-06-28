Tata Safari Digitally Modified Into An Off-Road SUV With Snow Chains

This 2021 Tata Safari has been digitally customised into a 4×4 off-road SUV, designed specifically to tackle snowy landscapes

Tata Safari was reintroduced to the Indian market in February this year, in a new-generation avatar, after a hiatus of over a year. The new model is not a ladder-frame SUV like the older model, but a monocoque crossover SUV instead. The new Safari is based on Tata Harrier, with the two models sharing design elements, architecture, and powertrain.

Just like the Harrier, the new-gen Safari doesn’t get a 4×4 option. This has disappointed a lot of off-road enthusiasts, as well as fans of the original model. However, Tata’s decision does make sense, as a thirsty AWD vehicle wouldn’t bring in a lot of sales. That said, the manufacturer had previously stated that if a decent demand exists, it would consider launching a 4×4 version later.

If you’re wondering what 2021 Tata Safari would look like as an off-roader, well, take a look here! Zephyr Designz has created a digital rendering, which imagines the SUV as a snow wheeler. The vehicle sports a new glossy silver paint scheme, which goes well with the snow theme. At the front, we see a new off-road bumper, with integrated bull bars and an electric winch.

The vehicle also gets plenty of auxiliary lights, mounted on the front bumper and the roof. The front grille has been blacked out completely, except for the Tata logo, while the headlamps, foglamps, and DRLs remain unchanged. Other than that, we also see a new set of massive tyres on the SUV, with deep-dish alloy wheels.

For better grip on the snow, a set of tyre chains have been digitally installed as well. The ride height has been increased, and side steps have also been added here. The SUV also gets a roof carrier, which gives a utilitarian touch to the design. Other noticeable details include blacked-out roof rails and chrome-plated door handles.

The 2021 Tata Safari comes powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, which belts out 170 PS and 350 Nm. It can be paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT, both of which send power to the front wheel. We imagine that this digitally modified model gets a 4×4 drivetrain, which would be much better for driving on snow and other off-road landscapes. This digital model looks brilliant, and it makes us want the AWD version of the new Safari even more!