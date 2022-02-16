Tata Safari Adventure Persona Now In White Colour With Added Features

Tata Safari Adventure Persona can now be bought in Orcus White colour and is equipped with a host of premium features

Tata Motors has today announced that the Safari Adventure Persona is made available in Orcus White colour and it gets features such as ventilated seats in the first and second row, wireless charging facility, air purifier, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, etc. In September 2021, Tata introduced the Safari Gold Edition to expand its range.

The Gold Edition comes with cosmetic enhancements and added features and it replaced the Adventure Persona as the new top-spec variant. With the addition of new features, the Safari Adventure Persona’s appeal has further increased. It must be noted that the Safari seven-seater SUV can be had in Dark, Gold and Adventure Persona Editions with each having a unique flavour compared to the standard model.

The homegrown manufacturer launched the Safari in early 2021 and is available in six- and seven-seater configurations. It is basically the stretched version of the Harrier midsize SUV to accommodate a third-row seating arrangement and it has been decently received amongst customers. The Adventure Persona is one of the sought after trims due to its ability to stand out amongst the rest.

The Tata Safari Adventure Persona used to be offered only with the Tropical Mist shade and is now accompanied by the Orchid White. On the outside, it features blacked finished elements in place of the chrome bits as the headlamp surrounds, ORVMs, door handles, signature tri-arrow patterned front grille, Safari badging, front skid plate, etc are done up in black.

The 18-inch machine alloy wheels are finished in Charcoal grey colour. The interior comes with piano black and dark trim inserts alongside Earthy Brown leatherette upholstery as opposed to the white trim in other variants. Some of the highlighting features are an 8.8-inch touchscreen, a nine-speaker JBL audio, six airbags, HDC, EPB, panoramic sunroof, terrain response modes and so on.

With no change in performance, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine kicks out a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The Tata Safari is currently priced between Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 23.29 lakh (ex-showroom).