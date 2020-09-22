Tata Rolls Out 3,00,000th Unit Of Tiago From Sanand Plant

Tata Tiago has been in the business since early 2016 and it is one of the top-selling vehicles in the brand’s lineup currently

Tata Motors has recently been introducing new variants and subscription schemes for its models to make the offerings more attractive to customers during this festive season when the buying sentiments will largely be positive. The homegrown manufacturer has been showing good progress in recent months and in August 2020, it registered its highest YoY growth in the last two and a half years.

Earlier this year, Tata launched the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon alongside the all-new Altroz premium hatchback and Nexon EV. The comprehensively updated trio plays a significant role in the brand gaining volumes every month. The Tiago, in particular, brought in a new brand image when it debuted for the first time back in 2016 and it has been the top-seller within Tata’s domestic portfolio in most cases.

The company has today announced that the 3,00,000th unit of the Tiago has been rolled out of its production facelift in Sanand, Gujarat. The first product based on the Impact Design philosophy harbingered the range of modern Tatas and its strong build quality acts as a main factor in customers choosing the compact hatchback alongside its aggressive price range.

The four-star adult safety rating was awarded by Global NCAP and it comes equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with Cornering Stability control, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, reverse parking sensors and so on. The five-seater budget-friendly hatchback is powered by the 1.2-litre three-cylinder inline SOHC Revotron petrol engine.

The powertrain is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 84 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,300 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT as an option sends power to the front wheels. The Tiago is retailed in XE, XT, XZ, XZ Plus, XZA and XZA Plus variants and is priced between Rs. 4.68 lakh and Rs. 6.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

The turbocharged version of the same engine could be introduced in the near future. Some of the key features in the Tiago are a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, driving modes, etc.