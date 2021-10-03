Tata Records Highest Quarterly Sales In Ten Years With 53% Growth

Tata posted 53 per cent YoY sales growth as 83,933 units were sold in the second quarter of this financial year in India

Tata Motors recorded its highest quarterly volume sales in nearly ten years in the second quarter of this financial year. The homegrown manufacturer garnered a total of 83,933 units and resultantly saw an appreciable sales increase of 53 per cent. This comes on the back of the automotive industry riding on the recovery path following the health crisis.

The company has been posting impressive volume numbers in recent months and has continued to be the third most sold brand on a monthly basis behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai courtesy of the good reception for its models such as the Altroz and Nexon. Earlier this year, Tata introduced the Safari seven-seater midsize SUV based on the Harrier.

It has also been well received amongst customers and Tata often launches new variants and trims to keep the customers interested. More recently, the Tigor NRG made a comeback with the BSVI 1.2-litre petrol engine while the Dark Edition Altroz, Nexon, and Nexon EV also debuted. In early 2020, Tata facelifted the Tiago, Tigor and Nexon and they have helped a long way in recording consistent sales.

Around the same period, the Nexon EV and Altroz also made their way into the dealerships to further strengthen Tata’s domestic portfolio. The Nexon EV, in particular, has emerged as India’s best-selling passenger electric vehicle and the EV range has been consolidated with the arrival of the updated Tigor EV based on the Ziptron technology.

The Altroz and Nexon have also registered their best monthly sales numbers recently. In September 2021, Tata sold 25,729 unit sales as against 21,200 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 21.4 per cent when all the mainstream manufacturers could only record negative volume sales as the industry as a whole saw a decline of close to 37 per cent.

Tata’s zero-emission vehicle sales encountered a nearly threefold growth with the Nexon EV and Tigor EV helping in the brand crossing 1,000 units for the second month in a row while the quarterly sales stood at 2,704 units.