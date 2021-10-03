Tata Punch Vs Tata Nexon – Detailed Specifications Comparison

The upcoming Tata Punch will expand the homegrown manufacturer’s SUV range in India, and the anticipation for it is quite high in our market

Tata Motors will unveil the Punch micro-SUV in India on October 4. The manufacturer has already given us previews of the exterior and interior design, and a lot of leaked info has also been floating around the internet these days.

Starting with the design, the Punch looks extremely impressive, with its Harrier-inspired front fascia and a boxy silhouette. As for the Nexon, it has a distinct and unique design, a blend of sporty and rugged.

In terms of dimensions, the Nexon is longer and has a bigger wheelbase than the Punch. However, the latter is seemingly wider and taller than the former. The ground clearance of the Nexon is also higher than the Punch, although both vehicles will negotiate tall speed breakers and some soft-roading trails with ease.

The Nexon is available with two engine options in the Indian market – a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor (120 PS/170 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-diesel motor (110 PS/260 Nm). Both engines can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AMT. There’s also an electric version of the Nexon on sale, which belts out 129 PS and 245 Nm, powered by a 30.2 kWh battery pack.

The Punch, on the other hand, will get a single engine option upon launch – a 1.2L NA petrol unit. This mill is capable of generating a peak power and torque of 86 PS and 113 Nm, respectively, and will be available with a choice between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT. The features list is yet to be unveiled, but we expect the Punch to be well-equipped, although not as much as the Nexon.

Tata Nexon is priced from Rs. 7.28 lakh to Rs. 11.89 lakh for the petrol version, and from Rs. 8.58 lakh to Rs. 13.23 lakh for the diesel version. The Nexon EV’s price ranges from Rs. 13.99 lakh to Rs. 16.85 lakh. As for Tata Punch, it is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 5 lakh, making it way more affordable.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi