Tata Punch Variants & Colour Details Leaked Ahead Of Unveil On Oct 4

Tata Punch will be offered in multiple colour choices and it will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT transmission choices

Tata Motors will officially reveal the Punch on October 4 and its variants and colour options have now been leaked. According to a leaked image, the micro SUV will be sold in Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative grades as opposed to the regular XE, XM, XT and XZ nomenclatures regularly used by the homegrown manufacturer on its models.

The leaked image further noted that the entry-level Adventure grade will be offered with a manual transmission only while the Accomplished can be had in manual and AMT trims, in a similar fashion to the Creative. The colour schemes mentioned are white, grey, stonhenge, white/black dual-tone, grey/black dual-tone, orange/black dual-tone, blue/white dual-tone, stonhenge/black dual-tone, and urban bronze/black DT.

The Adventure and Accomplished variants appear to be offered only with single-tone colours such as white, grey and stonhenge, and the rest of the variants can be bought in two-tone shades. The Tata Punch will rival the likes of Mahindra KUV NXT, Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the affordable space and is expected to be priced between Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Punch will sit below the Nexon in the brand’s SUV lineup and is the second model to be underpinned by the ALFA ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture following the Altroz premium hatchback. Its styling is heavily influenced by the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy as the Punch is the production version of the H2X/HBX concepts.

Despite being a sub-four-metre SUV, the Punch looks to have a well-proportioned exterior and it evokes a premium vibe especially in the dual-tone colour schemes. It boasts split headlamp cluster, clamshell-shaped bonnet, sharp LED Daytime Running Lights, dual-tone alloy wheels, rear door handles mounted on the pillars, wraparound LED tail lamps, wide central air inlet and so on.

The interior comprises a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iRA connect, steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic AC, cruise control, semi-digital instrumentation, etc. It will be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission.