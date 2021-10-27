Tata Punch To Get A Turbo-Petrol Engine Early Next Year – Report

Tata Punch is expected to get a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine option with 110 PS on tap, likely on the top trims only

As per a recent report, Tata Motors is planning to add a 1.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol engine option to the Punch range, likely in February or March next year. This will be the same engine that does duty on the Altroz i-Turbo (110 PS/140 Nm), and it is expected to be offered on the ‘Accomplished’ and ‘Creative’ trims of the Punch.

Currently, Tata Punch is only available with a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine, which belts out 86 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of maximum torque. It can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. This powerplant gets an idle start/stop system as standard, and driving modes (Eco and City) are available as well.

Speculations about the 1.2L turbo-petrol version of the Punch have been floating around even before the micro-SUV’s debut. However, Tata decided to play it safe and only offer a single-engine option on it at launch. That said, plenty of new car buyers these days are looking for excitement and fun, and a punchier engine would certainly help the Punch attract even more customers.

Tata Punch is currently available in four grades – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative – priced from Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Each grade also gets an optional pack, and on the top-spec Creative trim, buyers can choose to get optional iRA connected car tech.

The Punch is also one of the most handsome budget-friendly cars one can buy in India. It has a Tata Harrier-inspired front fascia, a boxy side-profile, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a sporty-looking rear section. It also gets a pair of faux roof rails, along with black plastic cladding all around at the bottom, which adds a rugged appeal to the vehicle.

Also, Tata’s micro-SUV is expected to get an electric powertrain in the future. The Punch EV will feature the manufacturer’s Ziptron high-voltage architecture, which we’ve already seen on the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Currently, the Punch is the most affordable car with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating in the market.