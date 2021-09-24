Tata Punch To Get 90-Degree Opening Doors Like Altroz

This feature has been previously offered with the Tata Altroz only, and makes it much easier to get in and out of the vehicle

At last year’s Auto Expo, Tata Motors showcased a micro SUV concept, called the HBX at that point. Since then, we have been eagerly waiting for the manufacturer to introduce its most affordable SUV. Tata went on to announce the official production name of the HBX concept to be Punch, and the company has confirmed that the car is all set to be launched on October 4.

New images of the micro SUV have been leaked, and it appears to be the top-end variant. Finished in a bronze paint scheme with a black roof, the spied car features diamond-cut alloy wheels, as well as a rear washer and wiper. However, the spy images also make another big revelation.

The Punch will also get 90-degree opening doors, just like we’ve seen on the manufacturer’s Altroz. This feature makes it much easier to get in and out of the vehicle. While the images only confirm rear 90-degree opening doors, we expect the front doors to open this wide too. Other features on offer with the Punch will include a semi-digital instrument cluster featuring a 7-inch colour display, push start/stop button, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel with audio, telephone, and cruise control switches, as well as first-in-class drive modes.

The Tata Punch will be based on the same ALFA ARC platform as the Altroz and will replace the Nexon as the carmaker’s most affordable SUV on sale in India upon arrival. The Punch will directly put up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100, while it could also face competition from the Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite, considering their aggressive pricing. Powering the Punch will likely be a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 86 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional AMT. Speculations also suggest that the turbocharged version of this engine could also be offered with the micro SUV.

Pics Source: Vishnu Nair