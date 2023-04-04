Tata Reacts With Official Statement Over Punch Catching Fire

UPDATE – Following is the official statement from Tata Motors: “We are actively looking into this thermal incident. We understand from the customer that fortunately all occupants are safe and unhurt. We are engaging with the customer and investigating agencies to offer all possible support and will be conducting a detailed investigation to ascertain the facts/ reasons of this unfortunate incident. Safety of vehicles and their users remains our foremost priority at Tata Motors.”

Said to have been purchased only a month ago, you could readily see the Tata Punch causing a huge fireball in the middle of a highway

A brand new Tata Punch AMT Accomplished variant has caught fire in Gujarat and according to its owner, the SUV suddenly was engulfed in flames and put his entire family’s lives at risk. Said to have been purchased only a month ago, you could readily see the Punch causing a huge fireball in the middle of a highway in the videos and pictures posted online.

The fire, which started up front, quickly spread across the car in no time and it had to be extinguished leaving a huge wreck. The owner, Prabal Bordiya, wrote in an email that he had “very little time to react” and he went on to file an FIR regarding the incident. He believes “it is crucial to share this story with the wider public to raise awareness of the issue and to urge Tata Motors to take appropriate action.”

The reason behind the incident is yet to be inspected and fingers cannot be pointed at any party just yet. Bordiya further noted that he brings this issue to light to create awareness: “….it is essential that car manufacturers take necessary precautions to ensure that their products are safe for use, and incidents like these can be avoided.”

Whatever the reasons might be, it is just too early to judge at this moment. The Tata Punch has been a huge success for the brand mainly due to its affordable nature and build quality. It is one of the most affordable cars money can buy with a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars.

In the recent past, we have seen big accidents involving Tata Punch with its top-standard build quality coming to the rescue. This fire incident is certainly shocking in plenty of ways and whether it is an electrical or a mechanical issue is yet unknown.

The way the entire car was engulfed in flames leaves us almost speechless as the speed at which it spread is relentless. We will have a close watch on how the investigation unfolds and will bring you all the details when they are available as such shockers putting lives in danger should not happen at all.