Tata Punch Micro SUV Deliveries Begin In India

Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder petrol engine producing 86 PS and 113 Nm; custom packs are also available

Tata Motors has commenced the deliveries of the Punch micro SUV across India and is priced between Rs. 5.49 lakh and Rs. 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The prices are introductory and are valid only until December 31, 2021. It is sold in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative variants with custom packs like Rhythm, Dazzle and iRA costing in addition.

The Punch sits below the Nexon compact SUV in the brand’s domestic portfolio and is the second model based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. The micro SUV received full five stars in Global NCAP crash test ratings as well and resultantly it is the most affordable and safest car currently on sale in India.

The prices of the top-spec Creative trim did raise eyebrows as it is thought to be on the higher side but otherwise, the five-seater has been priced competitively. It is the production version of the H2X and HBX concepts taking design influence from the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy found in the latest crop of Tata models.

It rivals Mahindra KUV NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the micro SUV segment while the entry-level Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger also fall in the same price bracket. The Punch is offered in multiple single- and dual-tone colour schemes and gets a modern front fascia with a split headlamp cluster and LED Daytime Running Lights sitting on top.

It also boasts a clamshell-shaped bonnet, pillar mounted rear door handles, squared-off wheel arches, wraparound LED tail lamps, a sculpted bootlid and so on. The features list comprises a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, optional iRA, 90-degree door opening, cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels, etc.

As for the performance, the Tata Punch uses the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine kicking out a maximum power output of 86 horsepower and 113 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option (with Traction Pro mode for better off-roading capabilities).