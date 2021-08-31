Tata Punch Likely To Get An Electric Version In The Near Future

Tata Punch is slated to launch in India in the coming months, and we expect the manufacturer to debut its electric version in the future

Tata Motors has officially unveiled the Punch micro-SUV in India. This upcoming vehicle is expected to launch in our market around the Diwali festive season, likely with two engine options – a 1.2L NA petrol unit (86 PS/113 Nm) and a 1.2L turbo-petrol unit (110 PS/140 Nm). We expect the manufacturer to add a full-electric powertrain option as well in the future.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors had announced that it is planning to have ten new battery EVs in its lineup by 2025. The manufacturer will roll out the Tigor EV in the passenger car market on August 31. The Altroz EV is also in the pipeline, which is expected to arrive a few months later. Following that, we expect an electric version of the Punch to debut as well.

Tata’s EV plans for the future are extremely aggressive, and thus, an electric version of the Punch is likely already in development. We’re not sure about the technical specifications, but the vehicle will likely share its electric powertrain with the Altroz EV. The claimed driving range of the vehicle will likely be over 300 km.

The styling of the Punch EV will be similar to the regular, petrol-powered Punch. There will be a few changes though; the chrome bits on the micro-SUV will likely be replaced by Sky Blue highlights on the exterior. The interior of the EV will also feature blue accents. We see similar differences between the Nexon and its electric version.

Also, like all other existing Tata passenger cars, we expect the Punch (and Punch EV) to pay a lot of attention to safety. Expect the vehicle to score an NCAP safety rating of 4 or 5 stars in terms of adult occupant safety. A lot of convenience features will be offered as well, like a semi-digital instrument cluster (with 7-inch MID), a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, connected car tech, etc.

Tata Punch EV will be positioned below the Nexon EV in the carmaker’s electric car range upon launch. We expect its price to start a little higher than the top-trim of the petrol-powered version, but we can’t comment further on it as the price list of the latter hasn’t been revealed yet!