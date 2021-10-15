Tata Punch Launching On 18th Oct, Expected Price From Rs. 5.35 Lakh

Tata Punch derives power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine hooked with a five-speed MT or an AMT; safest affordable Indian car with a five-star GNCAP rating

Tata Motors unveiled the Punch a few weeks ago and is the production version of the H2X and HBX concepts. The micro SUV will be positioned below the Nexon compact SUV in the brand’s lineup and is the second model to sit on the ALFA ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform. It is the safest affordable Indian car with a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars.

The Punch takes design influence from the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and has a well-proportioned exterior with features such as a split projector headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights, clamshell-shaped bonnet, wide central air inlet, squared-off wheel arches, pillar-mounted rear door handles, wraparound LED tail lamps, sculpted bootlid, etc.

The five-seater will be available in three mono-tone and six two-tone colour schemes and the variants that will be offered are Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative with the prices likely ranging between Rs. 5.35 lakh and Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The Punch will compete against Mahindra KUV NXT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Renault Kwid.

As for the dimensions, the Tata Punch measures 3,827 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and stands 1,615 mm in height with a wheelbase length of 2,445 mm. The unladen ground clearance is rated at 187 mm and boot space is at the segment-largest 366 litres. It has 20.3-degree approach angle, 22.2-degree ramp over angle and 37.6-degree departure angle.

The features list comprises a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, iRA connected car tech, 90-degree opening doors, cruise control, 16-inch two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, cooled glovebox, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual front airbags, reverse parking camera, auto AC and so on.

Under the hood, the Tata Punch uses the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine as in the Altroz, Tiago and Tigor and it produces a maximum power output of 86 horsepower and 113 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option. It also gets start/stop technology and traction modes on AMT.