Tata Punch Is The Name Of HBX Micro SUV; Front Design Revealed

Tata Punch will go on sale this festive season and is the first SUV based on the ALFA ARC platform

Tata Motors has today revealed the production name of the HBX concept based micro SUV. Called the PUNCH, the homegrown manufacturer will host the market launch of the five-seater this festive season and is the second model built on the ALFA ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform, following the successful Altroz premium hatchback.

It is more precisely the production version of the H2X concept showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, which later gave way to the HBX concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. Tata claims the SUV will be of everything and for everyone and it will sit below the Nexon compact SUV in the brand’s domestic lineup with the styling based on the Impact 2.0 philosophy.

Speaking of it, Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said – “Tata PUNCH, as the name suggests is an energetic vehicle with a capability to go anywhere. Light on its feet and strong in its calibre, this is a vehicle that truly punches above its weight. With the perfect combination of stunning design, technology and driving dynamics, the PUNCH will come equipped with superlative features and an architecture that has proven its versatility in all forms.”

The Tata Punch is compact yet muscular in design characterised by the tall looking pillars and clamshell-shaped bonnet structure along with a split headlamp cluster with sleek LED Daytime Running Lights and a chrome bordered Humanity Line. Besides unveiling the name, Tata has also shown the front fascia of the Punch as it gets bumper-mounted fog lamps with wide central air intake.

Other visual highlights in the Tata Punch as can be seen in the official image are squared-off wheel arches with a thick black wheel arch cladding, dual-tone roof, pillar-mounted rear door handles, black finished pillars, turn indicators mounted on ORVMs. Tata says the ALFA ARC platform has helped in bringing out new vehicles with a short development cycle.

It will compete against Mahindra KUV NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis and is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine as in the Tiago and Altroz. A five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT could be on offer. On the inside, a Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system, steering wheel with mounted controls, etc are possibilities.