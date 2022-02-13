Tata Punch Digitally Customised With HBX-Style Off-Road Mods

Check out this digitally modified Tata Punch, which gets a bunch of off-roads mods that make it look like the original HBX concept

Tata Punch was launched in India in October 2021, and it has already become quite a popular car in our market. Tata’s micro-SUV is quite a handsome car too, with its Harrier-inspired design, but it is nowhere as rugged as the HBX concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Artist Akashdeep Chauhan has digitally reimagined the production-spec Tata Punch as an off-road SUV, with design inspiration from the HBX concept. At the front, we see a large bash plate on the bumper, finished in silver. The split headlamps now feature LED lamps and LED projectors, while the LED DRLs have a blue-ish glow.

At the sides, we see bash plates on the door cladding, which enhances the rugged look of the SUV. The blacked-out ORVMs get red-tinted turn indicators, and vinyl black stripes have been added over the doors on both sides. The SUV gets custom all-black alloy wheels, shod with wide and beefy off-road tyres.

We see a bash plate on the rear bumper as well, while the rest of the tail section remains unchanged. The vehicle gets a dual-tone paint job, with a glossy blue body and a light golden roof. The stock faux roof rails are left untouched, but a custom roof rack has been added. A spare wheel has been mounted on the rack, with an auxiliary light bar at the front.

The overall design looks extremely muscular and rugged, and we wish Tata Motors offered HBX-style accessories for its micro-SUV because that would have been brilliant! Also, while Tata Punch has decent off-road capabilities, it would need a more powerful engine option (preferably with AWD) to be a success off the tarmac.

Currently, only a 1.2L NA petrol engine (86 PS/113 Nm) is available on Tata Punch, which can be paired with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. Interestingly, the homegrown carmaker is planning to add a 1.2L turbo-petrol powerplant option to the crossover, and a full-electric version (Punch EV) is also in the pipeline. However, there likely wouldn’t be an AWD option on offer with any of these powertrains.