Tata Punch Boot Space, Ground Clearance, Engine Specs Leaked

The upcoming Tata Punch will be available with a single engine option – a 1.2L petrol – and will have impressive boot space and ground clearance

Tata Motors is all set to officially unveil its upcoming micro-SUV, the Punch, on October 4. The upcoming model has generated a lot of buzz in the Indian market even before its launch. The homegrown manufacturer has previewed its exterior and interior design already, and a few more details about the upcoming SUV have recently leaked online.

Tata Punch will get just one engine option at launch – a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol unit. This motor is capable of generating a peak power of 86 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT, which will send power to the front wheels. There will be two driving modes on offer – Eco and City.

The AMT variants will get Traction Pro mode, which will help the driver negotiate mud, sludge, etc., while also providing instructions via the infotainment screen. It also gets ‘Dyna Pro technology’, which is essentially a raised air intake that increases the water wading capacity of the Punch. Engine start/stop technology, brake sway control, and fog lamps (with cornering function) will also be offered on the vehicle.

The boot space of Tata Punch will be 366 litres, which is even bigger than that of the Altroz (345 litres)! Also, similar to the Altroz, the Punch will have a flat floor at the rear and 90-degree-opening doors. The dashboard of the micro-SUV will get ivory inserts and a tri-arrow pattern, which will improve the look and feel of the cabin.

The ground clearance of this upcoming Tata car will be 187mm, which is comparable to one of its closest rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. This will give the Punch decent soft-roading capabilities, although the front-wheel-drive configuration will be a limiting factor when taking the vehicle off the tarmac.

Tata Punch will be available in the following colour options – White, Grey, Stonehenge, Orange, Blue, and Urban Bronze – with dual-tone options on offer as well. It is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom), and upon launch, the Punch will compete with the likes of Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, along with Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, etc.