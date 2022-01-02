Tata Posts 50% Growth In Dec 2021 – Safari, Punch, Nexon, Altroz, Tiago

Tata Motors registered a market share of 14.5 per cent in the month of December 2021 with a gain of 5.6 per cent as it finished second behind Maruti Suzuki

In the third quarter of FY22, Tata Motors Limited recorded a total of 1,99,633 units against 1,58,218 units during the corresponding period the previous FY when the combined domestic and international sales were considered. Despite the health crisis and semiconductor woes, Tata continued to build momentum in the passenger vehicle category over the last twelve months.

Overall, in the domestic market, Tata registered 66,307 units in the month of December 2021 as against 53,430 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 24 per cent. The homegrown carmaker beat Hyundai for the second position in the monthly sales charts courtesy of the tally that was good enough to be its highest in a decade.

The pending orders caused by semiconductor issues across the industry do not make it a level playing field just yet but the feat was definitely impressive. The brand garnered a domestic total of 33,044 units with its ICE-powered vehicles as against 23,127 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY positive surge of 43 per cent.

In addition, Tata sold 2,255 electric vehicles last month against 418 units in December 2020 with a YoY surge of 439 per cent, thanks to the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The combined sales stood at 5,299 units as against 23,545 units with a huge positive growth of 50 per cent while Tata also grew 19 per cent compared to the previous month of November 2021.

Tata’s market share surged by 5.6 per cent to 14.5 per cent in the month of December 2021 as well. In Q3 FY22, Tata managed a total of 93,410 units against 67,550 units with a volume increase of 38 per cent amidst the problems faced by chip shortage. The same period also witnessed an EV sales tally of 5,592 units with a massive 345 per cent growth.

The passenger vehicle sales ended the quarter with just over 99,000 units as against 68,806 units with a YoY growth of 44 per cent and it was the brand’s highest quarterly total in a decade. Furthermore, the CY2021 led to Tata garnering its highest sales tally since the inception of the PV Business unit with 3,31,178 units.