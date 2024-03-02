Tata Overtakes Hyundai In Feb 2024 PV Sales, Now No. 2

Tata overtakes Hyundai to become the second largest car producer in the country behind Maruti Suzuki in February 2024 in India

While Maruti Suzuki continued to lead the way in the overall manufacturers’ sales charts in the month of February 2024, Tata Motors overtook Hyundai for second position by a narrow margin. The homegrown brand posted 51,267 unit sales last month domestically as against 42,862 units during the same period in 2023 with a YoY positive volume increase of 20 per cent.

Hyundai, on the other hand, recorded a total of 50,201 unit sales in February 2024 as against 47,001 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales increase of 7 per cent. Tata outsold Hyundai by a narrow margin of 1,066 units, courtesy of the good reception for the Nexon compact SUV and the Punch micro SUV.

Tata can be credited with keeping its product lineup fresh by introducing updates regularly. The facelifted Nexon, Harrier and Safari arrived late last year while the Punch EV made its debut only a few weeks ago. In the 2024 CY, Tata is planning to introduce the electric version of the Curvv by the middle of 2024 while the Harrier EV is scheduled to launch later this CY.

In addition, the ICE version of the Curvv is also in the horizon for launch in the second half of the year. The Nexon iCNG concept and the Altroz Racer concept were showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 last month as well and they will likely spawn production models in the due course of this year.

The Dark Edition Tata Nexon EV and regular Nexon are also waiting in the pipeline. As for Hyundai, the heavily updated Creta made its debut in January and its prices were announced last month. The new Creta garnered over 15,000 unit sales in its first month of February 2024, making it the highest single month sales in eight years for the midsize SUV nameplate.

The facelifted Alcazar will be introduced in mid-2024 while the Creta N Line is up for grabs from March 11 onwards. Both brands are concentrating on bringing in new SUVs to further increase their sales numbers.