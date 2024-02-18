Tata Offers The Widest Range Of GNCAP 5-Star Rated Cars In India

Tata currently sells five cars which have scored the full five-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests in India

A few days ago, Tata Motors announced that the facelifted Nexon, India’s top-selling SUV, became the latest recipient of the full five stars in Global NCAP safety assessments. The 5-star rating came courtesy of 32.22 out of 34 points in the adult occupant protection and 44.52/ out of 49 points in the child occupant protection tests.

What is more impressive is that the full marks are based on the enhanced 2022 protocol from the crash test assessment organisation. In 2018, the Tata Nexon became the first car in India to achieve a 5-star rating from GNCAP, setting a benchmark for safety. In one way or another, the high safety standards did help in boosting its volume of sales.

Building on this milestone, all of Tata’s latest SUV models have also secured the esteemed rating, setting a new standard for safety in the below Rs. 20 lakh space. Amongst the cars tested by Global NCAP, the Tata Safari leads the way in terms of scores with 33.05/34 points for adult occupant and 45/49 points for the child occupant protection tests.

The Harrier also boasts the same safety standards as it is based on the OMEGA platform, derived from Land Rover’s D8 architecture. The Tata Punch and Altroz have scored five stars as well and they are underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform. The micro SUV scored 16.45/17 in adult occupant and 40.89/49 in child occupant tests.

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback was awarded 16.13/17 points in adult occupant and 29/49 in child occupant protection tests. Back in 2020, the Tiago and Tigor achieved four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection (only the Tiago tested). Thus, we can say that Tata offers the safest cars in a wide portfolio.

The latest Nexon is sold with safety features such as six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all occupants, ISOFIX restraints, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Emergency (E-call) assistance, Breakdown (B-call) assistance, 360-degree surround view system, Blind view monitoring, Front parking sensors, Auto-dimming IRVM, TPMS, rearview camera and front fog lamps with cornering function.