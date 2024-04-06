Tata Offers Huge Discount Deals In April – Nexon, Altroz, Harrier

Pre-facelift Tata Safari and Harrier with ADAS gets a staggering discount of Rs 1.25 lakh in Tata Motors this month while the Punch gets none

In a bid to attract more customers into their dealerships, Tata Motors has announced massive discounts on most of their models. This is also a great opportunity to clear the leftover stocks from last year.

Discounts On 2024 Models:

For April, Tata Motors is offering attractive discounts on both MY23 and MY24 vehicles. As expected, there are no discounts on their best-selling product, the Punch. Even for their hot-selling SUV, the Nexon, you only get exchange or scrappage discounts and no consumer benefits.

Concerning MY24 manufactured vehicles, we have discounts on the Altroz, Nexon, Tiago and Tigor. The highest discounts are given to the higher variants of the Tata Tiago XT(O), XT, and XZ+ trims, while the Nexon gets the lowest discount with only the exchange/scrapping bonus of Rs 15k.

The Altroz gets a total discount of Rs 35,000 on both the petrol (manual) and diesel variants. This includes a Rs 25k consumer discount and an exchange/scrappage discount of Rs 10k on both. The CNG and DCA variants get a total of Rs 20k which includes a consumer discount of Rs 10k and exchange/scrappage discount of Rs 10k.

Product Variant Consumer Discount Exchange/Scrappage Discount Altroz Petrol MT & Diesel 25k 10k Altroz CNG & DCA 10k 10k Nexon Petrol & Diesel 0 15k Tiago CNG 15k 10k Tiago (Petrol) XT(O), XT, XZ+ 35k 10k Tiago (Petrol) Others 25k 10k Tigor CNG 20k 10k Tigor (Petrol) XZ+, XM 30k 10k Tigor (Petrol) Others 20k 10k

Discounts On MY23 vehicles:

As informed earlier, vehicles manufactured in 2023 get higher discounts which is a part of the clearance of old stock. Starting with the Altroz DCA and CNG variants get Rs 25k consumer discounts, all the diesel variants get Rs 40k and petrol MT variants get Rs 45k discounts. They all get an additional Rs 10k discount as part of the exchange/scrappage bonus.

Product Variant Consumer Discount Exchange/Scrappage Discount Altroz Diesel 40k 10k Altroz Petrol MT 45k 10k Altroz CNG & DCA 25k 10k Harrier Pre-facelift AT ADAS 75k 50k Harrier Pre-facelift Non-ADAS 75k 25k Safari Pre-Facelift AT ADAS 75k 50k Safari Pre-Facelift Non-ADAS 75k 25k Nexon Pre-Facelift Diesel & Petrol AMT 35k 35k Nexon Pre-Facelift Petrol MT 55k 35k Tiago Petrol MT 65k 15k Tiago Petrol AMT 55k 15k Tiago CNG Single Cyl 60k 15k Tiago CNG Twin Cyl 45k 15k Tigor CNG Single Cyl 60k 15k Tigor CNG Twin Cyl 50k 15k Tigor Petrol 60k 15k Nexon Facelift Petrol & Diesel 30k 15k Harrier Facelift Diesel 50k 20k Safari Facelift Diesel 50k 20k

The flagship SUVs Harrier and Safari pre-facelift models get the same Rs 75k consumer discount, while the non-ADAS versions get a scrappage/exchange discount of Rs 25k, it is the ADAS versions that get exchange/scrappage discounts of Rs 50k. The facelifted version of the Harrier and the Safari get a similar Rs 50k consumer discount, and Rs 20k for the exchange/scrappage discount, hence totalling the discounts to Rs 70k.

Pre-facelift Nexon also gets consumer discounts of Rs 55k on the petrol MT version, and Rs 35k for the diesel and petrol AMT variants. The exchange/scrappage discount is the same for all variants at Rs 35k. Both Petrol and Diesel variants of the facelifted Nexon get Rs 30k consumer discount and Rs 15k exchange/scrappage discount.