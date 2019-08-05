Tata Offering Free 3-year Maintenance Package & 3 Gram Gold On Tiago, Nexon, Hexa

For August 2019, Tata Motors is offering a 3+3+3 Annual Maintenance Contract on most of its cars, including models like the Tiago, Nexon and Hexa

While the auto-industry has been going through a sales slump, it’s actually a pretty good time for prospective buyers to take the plunge and drive home their favourite sets of wheels. We say this as most carmakers in the country have been offering some fantastic discount offers on almost their entire lineup.

In fact, the sales slowdown has affect the market so badly that even established players like Maruti and Hyundai have been offering some great discounts. Even Tata Motors, one of the more popular carmakers in the country, has an attractive offer for buyers of Tiago, Nexon, Hexa and its most other models.

All the three aforementioned Tata cars are currently being sold with what is being promoted as a 3+3+3 offer. This Annual Maintenance Package is supported by three pillars, including a free 3 years/75,000 warranty, a free 3 years roadside assistance and a free 3 years/40,000 kms annual scheduled maintenance package. Other than the Tiago, Nexon and Hexa, this offer is even available on the Tigor.

Model Scheme Exchange Bonus Tiago Petrol 3+3+3 Offer Rs. 15,000 Tiago Diesel 3+3+3 Offer + 3 gm Gold Rs. 20,000 Tigor Petrol 3+3+3 Offer Rs. 15,000 Tigor Diesel 3+3+3 Offer + 3 gm Gold Rs. 20,000 Nexon Petrol 3+3+3 Offer Rs. 15,000 Nexon Diesel 3+3+3 Offer + 3 gm Gold Rs. 20,000 Hexa 3+3+3 Offer Rs. 30,000

3+3+3 Offer – 3 Yr/ 75,000 Km Warranty + 3 Yr RSA + 3 Yr/ 40,000 km AMC

This is not all, as the above models are also being sold by some more offers. The diesel variants of the Tiago, Tigor and Nexon are currently available with a free 3 gram gold coin worth approx. Rs 10,000. Buyers of the Hexa, however, miss out on the gold.

Other than this, Tata Motors is even offering exchange bonus schemes on the aforementioned models. For example, the Tiago is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 on the petrol variant and of Rs 15,000 on the diesel model. The Nexon, on the other hand, is being sold with an exchange offer of Rs 15,000 on the petrol variant and of Rs 20,000 on the diesel version. The Hexa is available with an exchange scheme of Rs 30,000.

Tata Motors is also close to launching the Altroz, its most premium hatchback ever. The Altroz will be the logical successor of the Bolt and will go on to rival the likes of Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20. It is likely to enter the Indian car market in September this year. The Altroz will be the first-ever production-spec Tata model to be underpinned by the company’s ALFA modular platform.