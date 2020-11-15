Tata October 2020 Sales Analysis – Tiago, Nexon, Harrier, Altroz, Tigor

Tata was the third most sold car manufacturer in October 2020 with a cumulative tally 23,600 units with 11 per cent sales growth

Tata Motors had another impressive outing in the month of October 2020 as it registered 23,600 unit sales. The homegrown auto amor crossed the 23,000 market for the first time in 98 months as well as the last time, it did so back in July 2012. It recorded a massive sales growth of 79 per cent and the Month-on-Month increase stood at 11 per cent.

The brand finished third behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai in third position. It is worth noting that in August and September 2020, Tata posted three digit YoY sales growth each time. The Nexon compact SUV and Altroz premium hatchback pushed Tiago to third position with appreciable volume sales in October 2020.

The sub-four-metre SUV garnered a total of 6,888 unit sales as against 4,438 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with Year-on-Year volume increase of 55 per cent. The Altroz posted 6,730 units – highest tally thus far in a month since its market debut in January 2020. It competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 currently.

Tata Models (YoY) October 2020 Sales October 2019 Sales Tata Nexon (55%) 6,888 4,438 Tata Altroz 6,730 – Tata Tiago (11%) 6,083 5,460 Tata Harrier (91%) 2,398 1,258 Tata Tigor (30%) 1,501 1,152

The Altroz is expected to get a new turbocharged petrol engine in the coming months and recently the prices of the diesel variants were dropped to further boost sales. The Tiago is the most affordable Tata model available in the domestic market and it posted 6,083 units as against 5,460 units in October 2019 with 11 per cent sales increase.

The Tiago endured a near flat growth when compared to the previous month of September 2020. The Harrier currently sits at the top of the brand’s range as the flagship SUV and it recorded an impressive tally of 2,398 units in October 2020 as against 1,258 units during the corresponding period last year with 91 per cent volume jump.

This was the highest tally for the premium SUV in the last year and a half. The three-row version of the Harrier known as the Gravitas will more likely debut in the early parts of next year while the production version of the HBX concept could also arrive in the due course of 2021.