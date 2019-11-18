Due to increased sales around Diwali, Tata Motors registered an improved sales performance by its models, with the Safari Storme and Bolt registering the highest growth

Diwali 2019 has brought some relief to most of the car manufacturers as the higher demand for new cars has led to improved sales. Last month, most mainstream carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Tata, etc, have posted healthy growth in sales. Tata Motors, which has a pretty long lineup, witnessed triple-digit growth in demand on MoM basis for Bolt and Safari. Even Tiago and Harrier posted healthy growth figures.

With the discontinuation of the Nano, the Tiago has been the most affordable car in the company’s lineup. It sold 5,460 units last month, which resulted into a 78 per growth on MoM basis. On YoY basis, however, it clocked a 27.7 per cent de-growth. Tigor, the compact sedan sibling, sold 1,152 copies, which is a 56.3 per cent improvement on MoM basis. On YoY basis, however, it experienced a de-growth of 60 per cent.

The Tata Bolt has got a bit too long in the tooth now and will be replaced by the Altroz. Last month, it sold just 24 units. However, this resulted into a whopping 100 per cent growth on MoM basis. Sales fell by 82.5 per cent on YoY basis. Zest, the Bolt’s compact sedan sibling, sold 443 units. This resulted into a 64.1 per cent increase on MoM basis and a 50 per cent drop on YoY basis.

Tata Nexon, the company’s Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue rival, has clocked a monthly sale of 4,438 units This has led to a healthy MoM growth of 56.2 per cent but a marginal 3.7 per cent drop on the YoY basis. The Safari Storme sold 165 copies, thereby clocking an amazing 108.9 per cent growth on MoM basis but a 74.3 de-growth as per YoY calculations.

The Tata Hexa sold 229 units in October 2019. This has resulted into a 54.7 per cent growth on MoM basis but a 69.3 per cent de-growth as per YoY calculations. The Harrier, which is its company’s latest offering, sold 1,258 units – a respectable 33.7 per cent growth from 941 units sold September 2019.

Model October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales Tata Tiago 5,460 7,549 Tata Nexon 4,438 4,608 Tata Harrier 1,258 – Tata Tigor 1,152 2,927 Tata Zest 443 896 Tata Hexa 229 745 Tata Safari Storme 165 642 Tata Bolt 24 137

DataSource : AutoPunditz

YoY data for the Harrier isn’t available as the the SUV wasn’t available around this time last year. Going by these numbers, it’s pretty evident that the homegrown carmaker could be on the path to recovery after months of sales slowdown.

Currently, however, the biggest challenge will be to smoothly slow past the period of low demand around the year end. A factor that might help the company here could be the launch of the Tata Nexon EV and the Altroz. The electric Nexon will become the first-ever sub-4-metre SUV to offer an electric powertrain.

On the other hand, the Altroz will be the carmaker’s Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 rival and will be the successor to the Bolt. It will be the first model to be underpinned by the ALFA modular architecture and the second model to be designed in accordance with the company’s IMPACT 2.0 design language.

Following the Altroz, Tata Motors will launch launch the Buzzard, essentially a 7-seater version of the Harrier. The upcoming flagship from the company will be powered by Kroyotec170, a more powerful version of the Harrier’s Fiat-sourced engine, and will be even available with an optional automatic transmission.

This company will release the same gearbox-motor combo even on the Harrier around the time BSVI emission norms come into effect. The Buzzard will be followed by a slew of other models like the Hornbill cross-hatch and Blackbird SUV.