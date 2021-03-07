Tata Nexon Sales Increase By Over 103% In February 2021

Tata Nexon was the brand’s best-selling model last month, with 7,929 units sold, registering an impressive YoY sales growth of 103.62 per cent

Tata Motors has been enjoying a lot of popularity in the Indian market in recent times, and last month, the manufacturer recorded its highest overall sales figures in almost 9 years! The brand saw strong sales numbers across its range in February 2021, with its best-selling model being the Nexon SUV, which achieved a retail figure of 7,929 units.

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, Tata Motors reported a sales growth of 103.62 per cent last month, with the sales figure of February 2020 standing at 3,894 units. However, in January 2021 the Nexon had registered a sales figure of 8,225 units, which translates to a Month-on-Month sales de-growth of 3.6 per cent.

Tata Nexon is available with two engine options in the Indian market – a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel – along with an electric version (Nexon EV). The 1.2L turbocharged petrol motor is capable of generating a peak power and torque of 120 PS and 170 Nm, respectively, while the 1.5L diesel motor belts out 110 PS and 260 Nm. There are two transmission options on offer on both the engines – a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT.

As for Tata Nexon EV, it is powered by a single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, rated at 129 PS and 245 Nm, which draws power from a 30.2 kWh battery pack. The transmission is a single-speed direct drive, and the electric SUV also gets a regenerative braking system as standard.

The Nexon has a lot of premium equipment and features on offer, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity, a fully-digital LCD instrument cluster (Nexon EV gets a semi-digital cluster with 7-inch TFT screen instead), flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, height-adjustable driver seat, power-adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold feature, cornering fog lamps, electric sunroof, and iRA connected car technology.

Tata Nexon is currently priced from Rs. 7.09 lakh to Rs. 11.46 lakh for the petrol-powered variants, while the diesel variants are priced from Rs. 8.45 lakh to Rs. 12.79 lakh. As for Tata Nexon EV, its price ranges from Rs. 13.99 lakh to Rs. 16.40 lakh.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi